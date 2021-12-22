Bryan family blessed to be alive after a car crashes through home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Garcia family of Bryan is grateful and blessed to be alive after a car crashed through their home this past weekend.

Just after midnight Saturday, the family was awakened when a car drove into the middle of their home, causing significant damage. The collision sparked a fire that damaged the house and the vehicle inside it.

No one was injured during the incident. Jose Garcia, the homeowner, says he’s grateful things weren’t worse.

“I’m thankful. This is the best Christmas present I ever had,” said Jose. My daughter is in a wheelchair, as y’all know, but he gave me the strength to get her out, and my other daughter was able to get out safely.”

Jose says he’s grateful for neighbors that called 9-1-1 and warned them about the fire.

“I remember that somebody told me it’s going to blow, it’s going to blow,” said Jose.

Jose’s neighbor Vanessa Sanchez says she’s grateful that things turned out the way they did and not worse.

“We have kids around here that play and ride bikes,” said Sanchez. " It’s not the first time it’s been a wreck, but it’s the first time it’s been a vehicle in a house before, so I wish they would realize that it could have been somebody’s life and not just the house burned down.”

The community, many of which don’t know the Garcia family, is rallying behind the, starting a Go Fund Me to help the family with expenses. Jose’s daughter, Yasmine, says it’s hard to put her appreciation into words.

I’m thankful for the community and everyone,” said Yasmine. “I’m thankful for that. Like, I didn’t realize how many people were willing to help us even though they don’t know us.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the residents. You can click here to be taken to the page.

