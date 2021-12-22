College Station man facing multiple charges after latest high speed chase

MADISONVILLE, (KBTX) - A College Station man is looking at serious charges for his latest incident with the law. Matthew Jarrett, 34, is accused of fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions.

Tuesday night he was arrested for a high speed chase that spanned two counties.

Jarrett is facing multiple charges after Tuesday night’s high speed chase that started in the North Zulch area and ended in Bryan. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said speeds reached more than 110 mph at times. The chase ended when crashed on Texas Avenue near Woodville Road after he tried to avoid spike strips. The sheriff’s office processed the stolen car Jarrett was driving for evidence.

What they found were many items including mail, money, drug paraphernalia and lots of keys, some of which opened mailboxes. Jarrett is accused of recently breaking into a post office in North Zulch, Flynn and Marquez. He also has extensive criminal history and has been arrested in Brazos County alone nine times. In June KBTX reported on chases he’d led Madison County and College Station Police on.

“Over the weekend the North Zulch Post Office was broken into and he was developed as a suspect and we started looking for him, and we located him in the North Zulch area yesterday afternoon. While our deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, he fled,“ said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Jeter.

Jeter added a Sheriff’s Deputy’s gun accidentally discharged when the chase ended but no one was injured.

Jarrett remains jailed in Madisonville and is facing charges out of Brazos, Leon, Madison and Waller Counties. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle he had was stolen out of Waller County at a convenience store, when someone left the engine running and vehicle unattended.

As of Wednesday morning, Jarrett’s bonds were more than $351,000.

