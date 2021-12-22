Advertisement

CSPD working to recover vehicle after rollover crash into ditch

CS Rollover accident
CS Rollover accident(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A driver is in hospital care after an early morning crash ended with a vehicle down in a ditch.

Officers are on scene right now working to recover the vehicle.

The access road on Texas Avenue near Innovative Fitness will remain closed as recovery efforts continue.

According to CSPD, the driver lost control of the four door car just before rolling multiple times into the ditch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

