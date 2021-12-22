Health experts say people should be “prudent and careful” as they fulfill their holiday plans amid Omicron concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 cases are surging once again because of the Omicron variant, and health experts are urging people to be cautious as they go about their holiday plans this week and through the end of the year.

Because of how easily the Omicron variant spreads, health experts are asking people to be prudent and careful when they travel or decide to spend time outside their households. They’re also making different recommendations for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

The newest coronavirus variant is making some people reconsider their holiday plans. While health officials are calling Omicron a variant of concern, they’re saying people should continue doing what they’ve done in the past to stop previous variants.

“I don’t think anything should change, the recommendations that we had for Delta,” National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said. “First of all, it’s very important for people to get vaccinated, and if you’re eligible for a booster, to get boosted.”

Fauci says people who are traveling should be careful and wear a mask while they’re at the airport due to the holiday crowds, as traveling always increases the risk of getting infected, even a breakthrough infection for those who are vaccinated. He says once people reach their destination, they should do their best to remain with their families.

“Don’t go to very large indoor congregates, like these 50-60 people parties where you go in and have the opportunity, even if you are vaccinated, of possibly getting a breakthrough infection,” Fauci said.

“Certainly if you’re not vaccinated, you should be thinking very hard about whether you should do any traveling or be around other people,” CapRock Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lon Young said. “Anywhere someone wants to travel, they should assume that the Omicron variant is going to be there.”

Young says it’s better not to travel for people who don’t have to, especially for those who are older, have health risk factors, and are unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately, having previously had COVID only gives you about a 20-25% protection against this new Omicron variant, and that’s just not very good,” Young said. “If you’re vaccinated with two doses, then you have more like a 40% protection, but if you’ve gotten two doses and also a booster, you’re back up into the 85% protection range.”

Young says if you haven’t been boosted yet, now is the best time to do so. He says people shouldn’t wait until Omicron is widespread in the community. The first local Omicron case was confirmed by the Brazos County Health District Monday.

“In my mind, until proven otherwise, it’s equally dangerous as the Delta variant, and therefore people need to use extra caution and reduce their travel and exposure to other people,” Young said. “They should be sure they’re up to date with their vaccinations, and then prepare for some difficult times coming up because this variant is going to do, I think, very much the same as the Delta variant.”

