High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed chase involving the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies ended in a crash near N Texas Avenue and Woodville Road Tuesday evening, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started in Madison County and involved a suspect that was arrested earlier this year for another multi-county high speed chase. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a suspected stolen vehicle out of Waller County.

The sheriff’s office says they tried to pull Jarrett over after he was considered a main suspect in break-ins at the North Zulch, Flynn, and Marquez Post Offices over the weekend. Jarrett refused to pull over and started a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. He lost control near Woodville Road and N Texas Avenue and crashed, where authorities arrested him shortly after.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Jeter was wanted by multiple agencies.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.