High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road

Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading...
Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a suspected stolen vehicle.(Madison Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed chase involving the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies ended in a crash near N Texas Avenue and Woodville Road Tuesday evening, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started in Madison County and involved a suspect that was arrested earlier this year for another multi-county high speed chase. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a suspected stolen vehicle out of Waller County.

The sheriff’s office says they tried to pull Jarrett over after he was considered a main suspect in break-ins at the North Zulch, Flynn, and Marquez Post Offices over the weekend. Jarrett refused to pull over and started a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. He lost control near Woodville Road and N Texas Avenue and crashed, where authorities arrested him shortly after.

