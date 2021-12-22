“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil honors homeless who passed away this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission held its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Tuesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the the past year.

The names of 15 people who died were read during the vigil, which also included singing, prayer, reading of scripture, and a moment of silence. Twin City Mission says they read more names this year than they usually do, and Tuesday night was an opportunity to show that they mattered to the community.

The vigil’s placement on the winter solstice holds symbolic significance, since it marks the longest night of the year from sundown to sun up the following morning. The Earth’s northern pole is the farthest it will be from the sun all year long.

”It also represents the longest single period of time during the year where those living on the streets or those choosing not to stay in the shelter will be exposed to the elements, so we gather to recognize that,” Twin City Mission Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “Then it becomes a somber event because we also recognize those who were either homeless or previously homeless who have passed away.”

Crozier says the pandemic more than likely played a role in causing the higher than usual number of deaths this past year.

“I don’t know of any of the 15 that the reason of their death was directly related to COVID-19, but we have to believe it played some part in it,” Crozier said. “Without access to healthcare, proper shelter, or nutritional meals, all of it compounds into situations where we find ourselves tonight.”

Crozier says other vigils just like this one happened at over 100 homeless shelters across the country Tuesday night in honor of the homeless who passed away in their local communities.

“These individuals who we recognized tonight, for the most part, they passed through our doors and touched our lives, but did so mainly in silence, and without any bands, tributes, or families, or anything like that,” Crozier said. “This is one way that we can pay our respects to them, and to show that for a brief period of time, they mattered to somebody. They mattered to us.”

