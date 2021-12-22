Made in the Brazos Valley: Burks Creations makes something special for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are lots of products Aggie fans, but Burks Creations handmakes something very special.

“This is purpleheart wood, then we have maple and the third piece that I also use is walnut,” said Travis Burks.

He crafts cutting boards with a twist. The design mirrors the Texas flag, but instead of a star, he uses an inlaid Block T.

“My dad and I used to build things at the house and that’s what kind of got me into it. And then in high school, I was involved with the FFA so I built a lot of things in that, and that kind of just carried with me,” said Burks.

Burks, an Aggie himself, makes lots of other wood products too. You can find his work on Facebook, but he takes most of his orders through his Etsy shop.

