Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Burks Creations makes something special for Aggies

This inlaid Block T cutting board takes a lot of work to create!
This inlaid Block T cutting board takes a lot of work to create!(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are lots of products Aggie fans, but Burks Creations handmakes something very special.

“This is purpleheart wood, then we have maple and the third piece that I also use is walnut,” said Travis Burks.

He crafts cutting boards with a twist. The design mirrors the Texas flag, but instead of a star, he uses an inlaid Block T.

“My dad and I used to build things at the house and that’s what kind of got me into it. And then in high school, I was involved with the FFA so I built a lot of things in that, and that kind of just carried with me,” said Burks.

Burks, an Aggie himself, makes lots of other wood products too. You can find his work on Facebook, but he takes most of his orders through his Etsy shop.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellborn Rd. at Dowling Rd.
No one injured after train crashes into SUV in College Station
In Texas Supreme Court case, state argues that Dallas-Houston bullet train developer can’t use eminent domain
AMBER Alert Network
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old
Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl
Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading...
High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road

Latest News

CS Rollover accident
CSPD working to recover vehicle after rollover crash into ditch
Dr. Fauci says people who are traveling should be careful and wear a mask while they’re at the...
Health experts say people should be “prudent and careful” as they fulfill their holiday plans amid Omicron concerns
2021 is expected to become one of the warmest Christmases ever on record in Bryan-College Station
This year’s Christmas is expected to be one of the warmest on record
Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading...
High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road