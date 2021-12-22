Advertisement

No. 14 Harker Heights wins district opener over Bryan 60-41

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings dropped their 12-6A district opener to 14th ranked Harker Heights 60-41 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym.

Bryan held onto an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights outscored the Vikings 22-11 in the 2nd quarter and never looked back as they spoiled Bryan’s home district opener.

C.J. Evans lead the Knights with 14 points, while Terrance Carter had 13. Bryan got 14 points from Chris Maxey. The Vikings will return to the court on January 4th when they will hit the road for Killeen to take on the Kangaroos. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.

