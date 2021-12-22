Recent accidents in College Station highlight need for safety, awareness of train crossings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There were no injuries this morning when a train crashed into a vehicle along Wellborn Road. Just last week an 18-wheeler was also hit by a train in that same area. In both cases police say vehicles had stopped on the tracks.

The incidents are a good reminder to always use caution at the many train crossings in the area.

“More often than not people don’t judge how large their vehicles are or if they’re hauling a trailer, things like that to how much room they can have before they can cross over,” said Officer Tony Gonzales, with the College Station Police Department.

Gonzales works with the traffic unit and says it’s important for drivers to not be distracted.

“You definitely have to pay attention. It’s going to be hard for me to say whether someone has a distraction or not in the car but definitely pay attention,” he said.

Several of the crashes involving vehicles and trains in the area this year have been deadly. Unfortunately it’s a recurring trend, according to Operation Life Saver Executive Director Jessica Devorksy.

“About three hours, across America, across three hours a train hits either a vehicle or an individual on tracks.... Texas is number one in crossing collisions across the nation,” said Devorksy.

The organization provides rail safety education in the state and across the country.

“Make sure there’s about 15 feet between you and the nearest crossing. If you do happen to get stuck first and foremost get out of the vehicle and get as far away as possible. If you get stuck or stall at a crossing get everyone out and far away,” Devorsky said.

She also said you can call 911 during an emergency or contact the train crossing hotline. Each train crossing in the United States has an emergency phone number posted on a blue and white sign that notifies railroad companies of that specific location.

“Never try to beat the train. There’s a reason why those crossing signals come on well before the train gets to the intersection,” Gonzales said.

Operation Lifesaver says incidents between trains and vehicles have dropped by 84% since 1972. In that year, there were around 12,000 crashes. In 2020, there were around 1,900 incidents across the United States.

