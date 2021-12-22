Surprise Santa with these elevated holiday sweets & treats

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Santa would have to agree Christmas is a SWEET time of year, and there are several local businesses that are still creating treats that would make great additions to your holiday festivities.

S.O.S Cotton Candy

S.O.S Cotton Candy is creating treats that are outside of the cookie dish.

The creative husband and wife owned and operated business is offering several treats that incorporate the taste of the holidays. Kassie and Sam Kotch, owners of S.O.S Cotton Candy, say they will be creating hot cocoa bombs, naughty or nice glitter bombs, and peppermint cotton candy bags.

Orders must be placed by noon on Dec. 23rd. Click here to order.

Tisha’s Treat Emporium

Tisha’s Treat Emporium is elevating hot cocoa bombs, literally.

She has created a work of art with the tasty treat. The hot cocoa bombs are shaped into dissolvable cups with decorative toppings. These drinks come in several flavors like original hot chocolate, Mexican hot chocolate, peppermint, creme brule, and more.

Tisha will be accepting orders through February.

Orders can be placed through her Facebook page.

Southern Grace Desserts

Gina Smith is the owner Southern Grace Desserts and she’s helping make holiday cookies easier for everyone with DIY Cookie Kits.

The kits come in two sizes and include everything you and your family need to decorate and have some holiday fun.

6 count sugar, comes with 2 icings & 2 sprinkles

12 count sugar, comes with 3 icings & 4 sprinkles

The sugar cookies are soft and delicious and come in various shapes.

Orders can be placed on the Southern Grace Desserts Facebook page or by calling (979) 985-7740 by 10 p.m. on Dec. 22. Kits will be available on Friday.

