This year’s Christmas is expected to be one of the warmest on record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weekend cold front brought a December chill to the Brazos Valley just in time to kick off the holiday week. If you were looking for that festive feeling to stick around through Christmas Weekend...stop looking.

80° CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR

Since last week, the Climate Prediction Center had the Brazos Valley placed in a 90% to 100% likely chance for above-average temperatures by December 24th and 25th. Average for the holiday: morning low 40s and afternoon low 60s.

Brazos Valley #Christmas forecast holding steady. Afternoon highs will be near-record but should leave 1955 standing as the warmest holly jolly on record.



If Saturday's high verifies, 2021 will become the SECOND warmest Christmas on record in #bcstx pic.twitter.com/OoVdTzENZ4 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 21, 2021

Christmas Eve: On a strong south wind, gusting 30mph at times, temperatures on the 24th will feel more spring-like than of this season. Morning low 60s are expected to run 20° above average and kick off the day around where a typical late December one ends. By afternoon, thermometers are anticipated to (ol’ Saint) nick the 80° mark across much of the area. Record high for the day is 83° from 1955.

Christmas Day: Do not be alarmed by the clatter out on the lawn -- breezy, gusty winds may carry into Christmas morning. A calmer wind will settle by afternoon. After another morning in the cool-ish, mild low 60s, afternoon temperature is expected to reach 82° in Bryan-College Station. While it will be close, it should fall short of the record high for the day...

ONE OF THE WARMEST CHRISTMASES ON RECORD

1955 brought the Brazos Valley a warm holiday season. In fact, it holds the record as the warmest ever in Bryan-College Station for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While this year’s warmth is expected to fall short of the warmest ever, it is expected to be the second warmest Christmas of record. Here’s what the list is expected to look like after Saturday:

1) 1955 - 85°

2) 2021 - 82°

3) 1964 - 81°

4) 2016 - 80° (ties 1934)

5) 1942 - 79°

The good news out of this? While it may not be festively crisp, inclement weather is not expected to slow down holiday travels, plans, or festivities this year. The Brazos Valley will be with plenty of company as many records are expected to be tied, broken, or come close to across much of the Southern and Southeastern US this year.

WHAT ABOUT SNOW?

The Brazos Valley has never officially recorded snow on Christmas Day. Records in Bryan-College Station date back as far as 1882. However, there are inklings of a winter storm that left a winter wonderland behind in 1876 -- the year of Texas A&M’s first Christmas.

