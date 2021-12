BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School FFA showed their appreciation to local first-responders and health care workers by baking over 1,000 cookies for them.

Once the treats were baked, they had a cookie decorating contest. What a great way to surprise our local heroes and get into the holiday spirit.

Before the break, Rudder Ffa made over 1,000 cookies & then delivered them to first-responders & healthcare workers!... Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.