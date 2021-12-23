$1,900 worth of gift cards stolen from Burleson County teen with illness

BEAVER CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County teenager’s Christmas is on hold thanks to thieves stealing gift cards out of a P.O. Box in Beaver Creek. The Choctaw Nation sent the cards to help with the 14-year-olds Christmas and other expenses.

Ahmad White is no stranger to tough times. At 14, he’s already had 21 surgeries due to medical complications from birth. The teen also has another sick family member in the home, and his mother is battling cancer as well. White’s grandmother Rhonda Jones says the theft is disappointing.

“We were having a big Christmas for him because of how ill he is, and his 90-year-old great-grandmother, who lives with us, is trying to pass away, so we were going to throw a big Christmas for once,” said Jones.

Jones says the Choctaw Nation traced the cards, and they were used to make purchases in Madisonville and Midway. She’s working with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and the Choctaw Nation to hopefully find a resolution to recoup the much needed money.

Tony Robinson, a postal inspector with the United States Postal Service, says that record keeping and communicating with authorities makes a big difference when trying to recover stolen mail when receiving gift cards or prepaid cards.

“It’s important to notify law enforcement as soon as possible and provide them the information that they can use to actually track that card, and also, you can reach out to the vendor to help make sure that card is canceled,” said Robinson.

Jones says her faith will not allow her to react in anger toward the thief but says she has some compassion towards them.

“I don’t know why you did it. You have your own reasons,” said Jones. “But I feel sorry for you, especially when you see this and know that you have stolen from a child that’s very ill.”

The postal inspector says if you suspect that mail is being stolen, you should immediately file a report so they can work to track clusters or hotspots to catch the thieves. You can report suspected mail losses to Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455 or at www.uspis.gov

