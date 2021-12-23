Advertisement

Anderson-Shiro CISD junior high students place 2nd at UIL One Act Play Contest

Anderson-Shiro CISD junior high students place 2nd at UIL One Act Play Contest
Anderson-Shiro CISD junior high students place 2nd at UIL One Act Play Contest(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - More than a dozen 6th, 7th, and 8th graders in Anderson-Shiro CISD put in the work to compete in the Junior High One Act Play UIL contest.

Many of them were new to the contest world this year. The troupe earned 2nd place overall.

Lela Weaver earned top performer, Sarah Buckley and Carley Mock earned All Star Cast awards, and Madison DuChamp earned an Honorable Mention All Star Cast award. Spencer Dempsey earned an Outstanding Crew award.

Seventeen 6th, 7th, and 8th graders put in the work to compete in the JH One Act Play UIL contest, most of whom were new...

Posted by Anderson-Shiro CISD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
CS Rollover accident
CSPD working to recover vehicle after rollover crash into ditch
Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading...
High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road
Rhonda Jones holding pictures of her grandson Ahmad.
$1,900 worth of gift cards stolen from Burleson County teen with illness
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

Rudder High School FFA members
Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA bakes cookies for first responders, healthcare workers
Treat of the Day: Two restaurants show their appreciation for first responders
Brenham Junior High Band Students
Treat of the Day: Brenham Junior High band students collect hospice care bags
Sgt. Caleb Stephens and Dispatcher Jessica Pineda were honored for five years of service to...
Treat of the Day: 5 Year Milestone Working at the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office