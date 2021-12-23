Anderson-Shiro CISD junior high students place 2nd at UIL One Act Play Contest

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - More than a dozen 6th, 7th, and 8th graders in Anderson-Shiro CISD put in the work to compete in the Junior High One Act Play UIL contest.

Many of them were new to the contest world this year. The troupe earned 2nd place overall.

Lela Weaver earned top performer, Sarah Buckley and Carley Mock earned All Star Cast awards, and Madison DuChamp earned an Honorable Mention All Star Cast award. Spencer Dempsey earned an Outstanding Crew award.

Seventeen 6th, 7th, and 8th graders put in the work to compete in the JH One Act Play UIL contest, most of whom were new... Posted by Anderson-Shiro CISD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.