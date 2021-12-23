Brazos Valley recording artist hosts annual toy drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some kids in the Brazos Valley, Christmas came early. The third annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive” kicked off Friday in Bryan and also made stops in Navasota and Conroe.

CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY: Shoutout to @Lilsay936 for blessing kids across the Brazos Valley today with his third annual toy drive. He gave away over 300 toys in Bryan this morning and is stopping in Navasota and Conroe to do it all over again! pic.twitter.com/nzgyX6xNy9 — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) December 23, 2021

Over 300 toys were handed out which included remote control cars, dollhouses and scooters that were donated by Gate Keepers recording studio. Recording artist Sauvaun Young does this in honor of his late mother, he wants to be a role model and hopes to inspire a new generation to give back.

“With me growing up I really didn’t have no one to look up to or actually give back to the community. As kids see the older people, the artists, the entrepreneurs giving back to the community it makes them want to do better or be the next ones to give back to the community,” Young said.

The toy drive will make one more stop on Dec. 27 at Bob Jones Park in Hearne.

