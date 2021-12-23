Advertisement

Brazos Valley recording artist hosts annual toy drive

Over 300 toys were handed out to kids in Bryan
stephanie's son toy drive
stephanie's son toy drive(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some kids in the Brazos Valley, Christmas came early. The third annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive” kicked off Friday in Bryan and also made stops in Navasota and Conroe.

Over 300 toys were handed out which included remote control cars, dollhouses and scooters that were donated by Gate Keepers recording studio. Recording artist Sauvaun Young does this in honor of his late mother, he wants to be a role model and hopes to inspire a new generation to give back.

“With me growing up I really didn’t have no one to look up to or actually give back to the community. As kids see the older people, the artists, the entrepreneurs giving back to the community it makes them want to do better or be the next ones to give back to the community,” Young said.

The toy drive will make one more stop on Dec. 27 at Bob Jones Park in Hearne.

