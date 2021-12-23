Bryan residents concerned after shots fired Thursday morning, police investigating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan neighborhood is on edge after sounds like a shooting echoed through their street. Around 4:14 a.m. Thursday a home surveillance camera caught a vehicle on video and then four rapid shots. The sounds on the video sound like gunfire.

Bryan Police were called, but officers on scene initially said they did not believe there was a shooting. Police told us they did not find any casings or damage from bullets. After KBTX provided BPD with footage of the event, the police department determined the patrol officer that responded Thursday morning did not take appropriate action.

“There were no suspects on scene when our officer responded [this morning] nor were any victims contacted. Today we determined that shots were in fact fired on Gainer Street and we are actively investigating the incident,” Officer Kole Taylor said.

Bryan Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but they are now actively investigating the incidnet.

