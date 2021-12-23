Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Wildflyer Mead Company

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The process of making mead is a long and detailed one. Wildflyer Mead Company co-owner Jeff Murray says from start to finish it takes around four to six weeks.

As intricate as it is, there are only a few ingredients that are used. That’s water, honey, yeast, and sometimes fresh fruit. The meadery is located on the property of Beeweaver Honey Farm which allows them easy access to the mead’s most important ingredient.

“The process is going to start in the summertime when we harvest the honey. We’ll take the honey, extract it and store it throughout the year and we’re ready to start a batch of mead we will bring it to our production facility,” says Murray.

Wildflyer Mead Company opens their tasting room Thursdays from 4 pm-7 pm, Fridays from 2 pm-7 pm, Saturdays from 12 pm-7 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm. They’re located at 16481 County Rd 319 Navasota, TX 77868.

You can see a list of the times they are open during the holidays below.

