Missing 16-year-old believed to be in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a teen they believe is still in the area.

Raul Padilla-Daniels “Bo”, 16, was last seen on Dec. 20 between 2 and 3 p.m., in the 1200 block of Detroit. Police say they think the 16-year-old is in the area and that someone may be helping him keep his location hidden from authorities.

He has brown hair, brown eye, weighs about 150 pounds and is 5′ 11″.

Anyone with information on Padilla-Daniels’ location should contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

