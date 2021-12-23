Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
CS Rollover accident
CSPD working to recover vehicle after rollover crash into ditch
Matthew Jarrett, 34, of College Station, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading...
High-speed chase ends in crash near Texas Avenue, Woodville Road
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say
Rhonda Jones holding pictures of her grandson Ahmad.
$1,900 worth of gift cards stolen from Burleson County teen with illness

Latest News

St. Joseph Health temporarily closing monoclonal antibody infusion center
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma