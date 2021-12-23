Received a confusing tax letter? Here’s what experts say you should do

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For many taxpayers receiving a letter from the Internal Revenue Service can be an unsettling experience. Not knowing the actual status of your return can be even more perplexing.

A Brazos Valley resident wants to warn others ahead of tax season to stay on top of your returns and call the IRS when in doubt.

Charles Rogers of College Station prides himself on paying his taxes ahead of the deadline, but a recent trip to his mailbox left him worrying about his return. He received a notice stating that the IRS does not have a tax return on file for him and warned that if he didn’t send his return promptly, he would lose credit for the taxes paid in 2020.

“I got a notice in the mail Tuesday from the IRS saying they had not received my 2020 tax forms, and I knew they had received it because they cashed my check,” said Rogers. “The letter acknowledged that I had a credit with the IRS but said, if I didn’t file my forms immediately, they would confiscate my credit basically.”

Instead of doing what the letter from the IRS said, Rogers decided to call to get a better understanding. It’s something that he says he’s glad he did.

“I called and waited on hold for about 40 minutes and finally got in touch with someone,” said Rogers. “They said that the computer has sent the notices out automatically and that the IRS was behind in processing returns and to give them about 16 weeks to get it processed.”

Rogers says the instructions became confusing because that’s not what the letter told him to do. He says the letter made it seem like more forms had to be sent in immediately.

“The lady said, ‘no, don’t do that because you’re going to create an even bigger problem when my original IRS return and my duplicate return both show up in the system that would create a bigger problem for the computer,’” said rogers. “So she said just wait, and we’ll contact you when we get it straightened out.”

Rogers is urging people not to stand by idle if you have questions about your return call and ask and if needed, call again because if not, it could cost you money and heartache down the road.

Spokesperson for the IRS, Michael Devine, says the IRS has made significant progress with the backlog and expects the upcoming filing season to run more smoothly.

“I think the next filing season is going to be much smoother than last year. We’ve prepared for this year, and we’re currently reprogramming the computers so that when people are allowed to file, probably the end of January, their tax returns are going to sail through the system unless there’s a problem,” said Devine.

Devine could not speak on any specifics of Rogers’ issues but says communication is key to getting problems solved with the IRS.

“Generally speaking, any taxpayer that gets a letter from the IRS, there’s going to be information in that letter they can use to call the people who are dealing with that issue,” said Devine. “Call the number on that letter and talk to someone at that number. You can also make an appointment at one of the closest IRS taxpayer assistance centers.”

“We want to work with you. We want to explain things,” said Devine. “We want to make sure that when we settle the issue that it’s done correctly and prevent you from having problems further down the road.”

Below are additional tips and frequently asked questions from Devine and the IRS.

Devine says his outlook on the upcoming tax season is excellent.

Devine offers advice on how to handle delays

Devine offers advice on what to do when you receive a letter from the IRS

Do’s and don’ts for anyone who receives mail from the IRS

Don’t ignore it. Most IRS letters and notices are about federal tax returns or tax accounts. Each notice deals with a specific issue and includes specific instructions on what to do

Don’t throw it away. Taxpayers should keep notices or letters they receive from the IRS. These include adjustment notices when an action is taken on the taxpayer’s account, Economic Impact Payment notices, and letters about advance payments of the 2021 child tax credit. They may need to refer to these when filing their 2021 tax return in 2022. In general, the IRS suggests that taxpayers keep records for three years from the date they filed the tax return.

Don’t panic. The IRS and its authorized private collection agencies do send letters by mail. Most of the time, all the taxpayer needs to do is read the letter carefully and take the appropriate action.

Don’t reply unless instructed to do so. There is usually no need for a taxpayer to reply to a notice unless specifically instructed to do so. On the other hand, taxpayers who owe should reply with a payment. IRS.gov has information about payment options.

Do take timely action. A notice may reference changes to a taxpayer’s account, taxes owed, a payment request or a specific issue on a tax return. Acting timely could minimize additional interest and penalty charges.

Do review the information. If a letter is about a changed or corrected tax return, the taxpayer should review the information and compare it with the original return. If the taxpayer agrees, they should make notes about the corrections on their personal copy of the tax return and keep it for their records.

Do respond to a disputed notice. If a taxpayer doesn’t agree with the IRS, they should mail a letter explaining why they dispute the notice. They should mail it to the address on the contact stub included with the notice. The taxpayer should include information and documents for the IRS to review when considering the dispute.

Do remember there is usually no need to call the IRS. If a taxpayer must contact the IRS by phone, they should use the number in the upper right-hand corner of the notice. The taxpayer should have a copy of their tax return and letter when calling the agency.

Do avoid scams. The IRS will never contact a taxpayer using social media or text message. The first contact from the IRS usually comes in the mail. Taxpayers who are unsure if they owe money to the IRS can view their tax account information on IRS.gov

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.