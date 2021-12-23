SEC announces updated interrupted game policies for basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (December 23, 2021) - The Southeastern Conference has announced updated policies and parameters for SEC basketball game postponements, cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2021-22 season as the Conference continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The revised policies establish roster minimums for competition and a provision for rescheduling games or declaring games to be no contests. The policies announced Thursday are a revision of SEC interrupted game procedures announced in August, which called for a contest to be forfeited and a loss assigned to any team unable participate, and are similar to the policies utilized by the Conference during the 2020-21 season.

“As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”

An SEC men’s or women’s basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven (7) scholarship student-athletes and one (1) countable coaching staff member available to participate. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach, if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

In addition, if the institution believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant delay, the institution may request postponement of the contest. The institution shall be required to present the reasons it believes the game should be postponed, including all relevant data (specifying the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injury) to the Conference office as soon as practicable in advance of the contest. The final determination to postpone a contest shall be made by the Commissioner, or his/her designee.

If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a contest cannot be rescheduled, the Commissioner shall cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest.

Per NCAA Playing Rule 2, Section 1, Art. 1, a minimum of two game officials must be available in order to conduct a contest. If less than two officials are available, the game will be postponed in accordance with the policies above.

The SEC will review interrupted game policies for other Conference sports as appropriate.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.