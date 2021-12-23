Advertisement

St. Joseph Health temporarily closing monoclonal antibody infusion center

The current antibody infusion is not effective in treating the omicron variant
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center at St. Joseph Health in College Station is temporarily closing, according to a statement from the hospital.

St. Joseph Health officials say the current antibody infusion is not effective in treating the omicron variant, which they say is currently the dominant strain found in the Brazos Valley.

“In the last 48 hours, all cases of COVID found by St. Joseph Health laboratories are consistent with the Omicron variant,” the statement said.

Texas does not yet have any monoclonal antibody formulations that are effective against this latest variant. St. Joseph Health says once they receive an infusion that is effective against the omicron variant they will reopen the infusion center.

