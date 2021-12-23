Travel plans are in good shape with a warm holiday weekend in store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fixing to hit the road for any upcoming holiday gatherings? With high pressure heavily influencing our weather pattern over the next several days, travel plans look to sit in good shape locally and across the state.

The heavily advertised warming trend is already underway Thursday morning, and will continue into the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s Thursday will lead in highs in the low 80s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, after starting off the mornings in the low 60s.

Warm, breezy conditions are in store through the upcoming holiday weekend. (KBTX)

Breezy conditions will also be a theme of the next few days as a healthy south winds ushers warm Gulf air back into the Brazos Valley. Winds are currently expected to gust upwards of 25 mph+ Thursday, 30 mph+ Christmas Eve, and 25 mph+ through the first half of Christmas Day.

Breezy south winds will stick with us into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (KBTX)

Warmer than average conditions look to stick with us into next week as the Brazos Valley rolls into the final days of 2021. We’ll look to just after the New Year for the potential to find a front that could bring a more seasonable feel back to Southeast Texas.

