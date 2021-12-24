Advertisement

Flight delays across the country affecting Christmas Eve travelers at Easterwood Airport

According to FlightAware, there are nearly 3,400 canceled flights on Friday and Saturday.
American Airlines flight 4433 lands at Easterwood Airport in College Station one minute ahead of schedule Christmas Eve.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Staffing shortages, COVID-19, and the omicron variant are blamed for hundreds of delayed and canceled flights across the country Friday. Delays and cancellations are expected to impact millions of travelers over the Christmas holiday.

While no flights into Easterwood Airport in College Station are directly impacted by delays, some passengers in the Brazos Valley are experiencing issues.

Whitney Wakefield and her family from Dallas-Fort Worth arrived at Easterwood shortly before 10:00 a.m. Friday. The College Station residents spent the last few days in a winter wonderland in South Lake Tahoe, California. The family of four says they’re glad to make it back to Aggieland.

“Our flight got delayed by five hours yesterday in Reno due to staffing shortages,” said Whitney. “So we missed our connecting flight to Dallas last night. We spent the night in Dallas last night, got a couple hours of sleep, and now we’re finally back in College Station this morning.”

The family of four says they’re used to normal flight delays but none due to staffing shortages.

“The delays we experience are usually due to weather, not ever due to a staffing shortage before so that was interesting,” said Whitney.

According to a report from the Associated Press, not all airlines said COVID was disrupting schedules. Officials say most of the delayed flights are on Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Be prepared during the busy season of holiday travel and thank you for flying out of Easterwood Airport!

Posted by Easterwood Airport on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

