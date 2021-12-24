Made in The Brazos Valley: Powder coating with Brent James Designs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Metalworking shop Brent James Designs is giving furniture and accessories new life through the powder coating process.

Powder coating is an extremely durable painting process, explains Brent Bomskie, Brent James Designs owner.

“Powder coating is basically an actual powder,” said Bomskie. “We put the powder on with a special gun and it is cured in the oven, which makes it a lot more durable than what normal paint would be, liquid paint.

For Bomskie, powder coating has a lot of uses.

“Powder coating can be used indoor, outdoor for anything [metal],” said Bomskie. “I’ve built a lot of custom furniture. We use it for indoor furniture. We use it for redoing patio furniture. We do lots of wheels on cars.”

Additionally, powder coating provides a lot of color options, too.

Brent James Designs is located at 2711 South College Avenue in Bryan. To contact Brent James Designs, they can best be reached by phone at (979) 255-3454 or by email: brentjdesigns@gmail.com.

