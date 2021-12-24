News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Lukas Hardy. The Rudder High School Senior has a 4.42 grade point average and ranks 10th in his class. He is a Skills USA Gold Medalist in Welding and a member of the Elite Wrangler dance team.

“His tenacity sets him apart just to work and get things done and be here on time and put in the practice when we need to practice. And it’s helped him to excel in competition. I think the main thing is that Lucas is good about kind of leading by example. He gets things done. He stays on task. If it’s time we need to sit down and be quiet and do a test, he’ll get after it and get the test knocked out. And I think other people see that and follow him to success.”- John McGee Teacher

Lukas also leads by example with his dedication in the weight room and as a 3-year Letterman in football for the Rangers.

“I needed him to step up and play an important role this year and be a leader for this team, and that’s what he did. Wherever we need him, that’s where he stepped up. he’s like our Swiss army, wherever we needed we knew that he would do it and he would do it at 100%.” -Tim George Defensive Coordinator

Lukas’s passion and dedication to the craft of welding was inspired by childhood memories and after high school he hopes to continue his path of becoming a master welder.

“My goals are to pursue a career in welding. It was always put in me by my grandpa at a really young age, I always saw him coming home in his welding truck and it fascinated me as a kid and now that I’m older and have the skills to go and do that. I plan on attending T.S.T.C., in the fall of 2022 for welding and then planning on taking the same path that he did as a welder.” Said Hardy

Congratulations to Rudder High Schools Lukas Hardy

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.