Texas A&M students become victims of package thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mary Grace Sullivan and her five roommates are home for Christmas break but say they received a “motion detected” notification on their phones just before 10 p.m. Monday. The six Texas A&M seniors got the alert from their Ring doorbell, but no one recognized the person at their front door. It was a man wearing a hoodie.

“We were like, okay this is so weird. But we have landlords so we were like maybe there’s something, but then we were like we don’t know this man and he is trying to get into our house,” Sullivan said.

One roommate spoke through the doorbell and tried to stop the thief, but he got away with one of two of the packages that were at the door. Sullivan knew the packages were coming and arranged for someone to pick them up, but it was too late. One of the unclaimed packages contained a pillow and the other was something Sullivan ordered.

“He’s not gonna be able to do much with my package,” Sullivan said. “I got a Aviator Nation hat. It was just like a hat that I ordered online just to wear around. It was really cute.”

The package thief grabbing the package and running away after one of the roommates tried to stop him over the Ring doorbell. (Mary Grace Sullivan)

Sullivan is grateful the doors were locked when the thief came to their home. She believes he was also trying to get into the house.

It’s important to keep your home secure no matter if you’re in the home or not, according to College Station Police.

“Lock your doors and windows. Let a trusted neighbor know you’re going out of town so they can look out for your property for you,” said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department. “Of course, put your lights on timers if you can, so it makes it look like somebody’s home.”

Sullivan said her neighborhood is mostly made up of college students and believes they’re targets during the holidays.

“They are just around the neighborhood lurking, looking for people that might have accidentally sent their packages to their College Station address instead of their home address,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan believes some type of surveillance doorbell would be a great investment for other college students living in a house or apartment.

“It has just been so valuable in helping us and scaring off people,” Sullivan said.

