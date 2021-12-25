Brazos Valley nonprofit opens its doors on Christmas for those needing a place to celebrate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley held its inaugural Family Christmas Celebration Saturday.

The event was held at the headquarters of the nonprofit in Bryan.

The event was free and open to anyone that wanted to attend. People were able to come in and fellowship, eat, play games, watch movies, and most importantly enjoy the holiday with others.

Jill Tribe is the interim executive director for NAMI Brazos Valley. She says holidays like Christmas can be tough for certain people and this was a way for the organization to show love to the community by offering a safe and loving place for people to celebrate the holiday.

“We decided to have an event for the people that had nowhere to go for Christmas because part of NAMI is we have connection groups and our connection groups are a really a powerful thing in the community because it brings people together that have mental illness struggles,” said Tribe. " It offers a place where they can relate and talk, and make connections.”

Tribe says people handle the holidays differently.

”Holidays bring on depression and the holidays are the largest time of year for suicide because people do become so depressed,” said Tribe. “So to be able to have a place to come and celebrate a holiday and feel connected and feel you know cared, loved, and valued. In a lot of our teachings, it only takes one person to help someone that’s facing a mental health challenge. By building a community, we can expand out, but it’s so important for everyone to have a connection and not feel alone.”

Tribe offers this advice for anyone that might be struggling this holiday season.

“We have seven communities here that we work with. NAMI is here and we have several support groups and if you can’t be in person you can join us by zoom,” said Tribe. " We’re always here and we’re always available. We have a 24-hour hotline and it’s so important to have the courage and the strength to reach out when you need somebody to talk to when you’re going through difficulties.”

For more information on NAMI Brazos Valley and the services, they provide click here.

Additional Brazos Valley resources are available below.

Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness

MHMR Brazos Valley

If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

