Advertisement

Bryan/College Station residents rush to finish holiday shopping

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas only being hours away, many filled Bryan/College Station stores to get last-minute Christmas gifts. Mai Ramirez went to two stores to find final gifts for her kids, and Learning Express Toys in College Station had exactly what she was looking for.

“This is the store that had what I needed,” Ramirez said. “The other stores didn’t have what I needed shelves were empty.”

Ramirez got her kids Squishmallows, which are soft, stuffed toys. Squishmallows are popular among kids and teens.

“My kids are obsessed,” Ramirez said. “I have a 9-year-old, and she collects them. She’s obsessed with them. I also have an 11-year-old, and he has a few so he started a little collection.”

Bridget Mais, the Learning Express Toys owner, said she saw a lot of last-minute shoppers over the last two days.

“What we’ve been hearing a lot lately is that people’s Amazon orders haven’t come in yet or it’s been delayed and they’re like oh oh so we’ve been able to help them that way,” Mais said.

For those who still haven’t found the perfect gift, Mais believes that you shouldn’t stress out about it.

“The best way to go is get a gift card,” Mais said. “Give the power to the recipient, and they’ll love it still.”

Ramirez left Learning Express Toys with three Squishmallows, Bartie, Chantal and Nicky the Angel. She said she’s looking forward to seeing her kids add them to their collections.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance footage captured a car driving away and four loud shots that sound like...
Bryan residents concerned after shots fired Thursday morning, police investigating
Raul Padilla-Daniels, 16
Update: Missing 16-year-old found safe
St. Joseph Health temporarily closing monoclonal antibody infusion center
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Rhonda Jones holding pictures of her grandson Ahmad.
$1,900 worth of gift cards stolen from Burleson County teen with illness

Latest News

Carrie Norman and her family attended Christmas in the Park for the first time.
Families make new holiday memories at Christmas in the Park
A&M United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service
A&M United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service
Turkey 911: Area law enforcement officers deliver Christmas Eve meals to families in need
Turkey 911: Area law enforcement officers deliver Christmas Eve meals to families in need
Christmas Eve Weather Update 12/24
Christmas Eve Weather Update 12/24