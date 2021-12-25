Bryan/College Station residents rush to finish holiday shopping

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas only being hours away, many filled Bryan/College Station stores to get last-minute Christmas gifts. Mai Ramirez went to two stores to find final gifts for her kids, and Learning Express Toys in College Station had exactly what she was looking for.

“This is the store that had what I needed,” Ramirez said. “The other stores didn’t have what I needed shelves were empty.”

Ramirez got her kids Squishmallows, which are soft, stuffed toys. Squishmallows are popular among kids and teens.

“My kids are obsessed,” Ramirez said. “I have a 9-year-old, and she collects them. She’s obsessed with them. I also have an 11-year-old, and he has a few so he started a little collection.”

Bridget Mais, the Learning Express Toys owner, said she saw a lot of last-minute shoppers over the last two days.

“What we’ve been hearing a lot lately is that people’s Amazon orders haven’t come in yet or it’s been delayed and they’re like oh oh so we’ve been able to help them that way,” Mais said.

For those who still haven’t found the perfect gift, Mais believes that you shouldn’t stress out about it.

“The best way to go is get a gift card,” Mais said. “Give the power to the recipient, and they’ll love it still.”

Ramirez left Learning Express Toys with three Squishmallows, Bartie, Chantal and Nicky the Angel. She said she’s looking forward to seeing her kids add them to their collections.

