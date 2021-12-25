Families make new holiday memories at Christmas in the Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is about spending time with loved ones and carrying out traditions or making new ones. Many families are doing that at Christmas in the Park in College Station. Visitors are able to enjoy an array of Christmas lights from the comfort of their cars or walk around to get a closer look.

Christmas in the Park started in 1984 when a family funded a couple of light displays, according to the City of College Station website. Since then, the display has grown into more than a million lights.

Carrie Norman and her family went to the light display on Christmas Eve for the first time. Her family wanted to enjoy a holiday festivity before Christmas.

”Just to have that good quality time together, to show the kids what the season is all about, which is the birth of Jesus, but to see all the lights and stuff is just special,” said Norman.

The light display will be up until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at College Station’s Parks & Recreation Department, 1000 Krenek Tap Road.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.