Turkey 911: Area law enforcement officers deliver Christmas Eve meals to families in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The nonprofit I Heart Bryan hosted its 2nd annual Turkey 911 event in Bryan Friday.

The nonprofit joined forces with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Bryan Police Department to deliver turkey dinners with all the fixings to 80 families in Bryan.

Event organizers say this is their way of working to bridge the gap between local law enforcement agencies and the communities they protect and serve on a daily basis. The event is also an opportunity for local businesses and residents to give back as well.

Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison and his wife Patricia donated the turkeys for the giveaway and several community members donated money to purchase food. Local Business owners like Kristy Petty with the Village Downtown opened up her kitchen to prepare the meals and Justin Payton, owner of Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ smoked the turkeys with the help of a few of Brazos’s County’s finest law enforcement officers.

Another success Turkey 911 with I Heart Bryan! Officers from the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office were able to deliver over 80 turkeys to area families! Thank you to all of those who helped make this event a success! pic.twitter.com/1dptXjA244 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 24, 2021

Fabi Peyton, the event organizer and founder of the nonprofit I Heart Bryan says Friday’s event is a testament to why the Bryan-College Station community is so great.

“It’s amazing to live in a community that supports something like this, for us to be able to be a blessing to each other, using all local companies, local resources, and local agencies,” said Payton.

Payton says deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond the call of duty by delivering the meals and this year they helped prepare the meals. Some deputies helped season and smoke turkeys at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

" It just warms my heart to know that we those kinds of law enforcement officers that see a need and love our community enough that they get involved to help community members bless our own,” said Payton. " It’s really really heartwarming.”

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says events like Turkey 911 go a long way in strengthening the relationship with the community.

“We’re just happy to be a part of this event working with I heart Bryan and the Bryan Police Department to help families in need,” said Dicky. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of an operation like this where deputies get to go out into the community and see people in a positive environment.

Petty says it was important to open up her kitchen to display the type of selfless service that’s needed in the world and to show people the true meaning of Christmas, especially after an out-of-the-normal year everyone had last year.

It’s great being able to do something like this and to help people and to get away from the commercialism and the gifts and the kind of nonsense that sometimes the holidays put on top of you,” said Petty. " Especially after we’ve already had so many things that we’re carrying right now. This is just a nice break.”

Payton says she’s looking forward to next year’s event and having even more community support. She desires to have support from some of the Brazos Valley’s and Texas’s larger businesses. Payton says at the end of the day it’s up to us to make our community a great place to work and live.

” We’re here to live a joyful peaceful life. We moved to Bryan cause it’s a great place to live and the only way it is a great place to live for everyone is that we work together,” said Payton.

