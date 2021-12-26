College Station apartment clubhouse damaged by smoke, water

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station apartment clubhouse was damaged overnight by smoke and water but firefighters were able to contain it to the one building before spreading and doing more damage.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday firefighters were dispatched to an alarm at the SoCo at Towerpoint apartments on Decatur Drive and when they arrived they found smoke coming from the clubhouse and sprinklers were activated, according to scanner reports.

A pair of cell phone videos show College Station firefighters responding to smoke that filled the clubhouse and leasing office of an apartment complex this morning. (1/2)



📲: Christine Howell pic.twitter.com/ZUbp1DWQza — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 26, 2021

Cell phone video and photos of the scene sent to KBTX show fire crews using fans to ventilate the building that was filled with smoke. There was also some water damage but it doesn’t appear any apartments were affected and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what may have started it.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.