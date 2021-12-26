Advertisement

College Station apartment clubhouse damaged by smoke, water

Fire crews were able to contain the source of the smoke to the clubhouse before doing more widespread damage.
Firefighters responded to the SoCo at Towerpoint apartments leasing office and clubhouse early...
Firefighters responded to the SoCo at Towerpoint apartments leasing office and clubhouse early Sunday morning and found smoke inside the building.(Courtesy photo provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station apartment clubhouse was damaged overnight by smoke and water but firefighters were able to contain it to the one building before spreading and doing more damage.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday firefighters were dispatched to an alarm at the SoCo at Towerpoint apartments on Decatur Drive and when they arrived they found smoke coming from the clubhouse and sprinklers were activated, according to scanner reports.

Cell phone video and photos of the scene sent to KBTX show fire crews using fans to ventilate the building that was filled with smoke. There was also some water damage but it doesn’t appear any apartments were affected and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what may have started it.

