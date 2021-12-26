“Love and Light” ceremony held to honor loved ones that have passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A flood of emotions filled the air in Downtown Bryan on Christmas night.

Dozen gathered to sing, pray, light candles, and reflect on the lives of loved ones no longer here physically.

Desiree and Joe Martinez organized Saturday’s candlelight vigil. This is their second Christmas without their daughter Johaan Martinez who passed away in August 2020. They say the hurt never goes away and the holiday season is extra emotional for them and their family.

“It’s hard for everyone right now, you know through the holidays,” said Joe. “She was funny, she was outgoing, she was beautiful, she just loved people in general so I know that she would love this.”

“We’re going to light a candle in memory of our loved ones that we have lost. We are taught at our local church that we are not meant to do life alone and that we’re better together and so that’s exactly what we wanted to do for our community,” said Desiree. “She was beautiful and we got to enjoy so many great moments with her. We miss her so much. So this was just a way to have her with us today.”

The Sauseda family of Bryan attended the event. Sabina Sauseda recently lost her husband Richard to diabetes. She says Christmas is just not the same without him. She says attending Saturday’s ceremony is what Richard would have wanted.

“It’s been seven months since we lost him so it’s been hard but things like this are really, really helping us cope with the loss of him being gone,” said Sabina. “This, lighting a candle for him is something he would want us to do and for us to keep going no matter what we go through, know that he’s still here.”

Wow God🙌 Tonight was absolutely beautiful😭🕯️. Thank you Jesus for the strength to get thru it 🙏 To: Johann You are... Posted by Desiree Mtz on Saturday, December 25, 2021

