Will this December be the Brazos Valley’s warmest on record?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - December 1889 was an exceptionally warm month for the Brazos Valley. In fact, it is the absolute warmest December ever experienced that Bryan-College Station has records to tell us about. The average temperature 132 years ago this month: 66.6°.

2021 is the first serious contender to take that top spot in the 139 years of written history. The second warmest December of record occurred in 1984 when the average temperature checked in at 60.7°, a far cry from that number one spot.

HOW CLOSE IS DECEMBER 2021 TO BEING THE WARMEST EVER?

As of Sunday the 26th, the (preliminary) average temperature at Easterwood Airport was 65.2°. In order to at least tie for the warmest, the final five days of the month would need to boost the average temperature 1.4°.

WILL IT HAPPEN?

It will be very close. If the forecast as of Sunday afternoon holds, the record would be missed by 0.3°. A weak cold front scheduled to briefly dip into the area Thursday morning may be what it takes to cement 1889 in the top spot for at least another year. Regardless, 2021 will certainly take the number two position, if nothing else.

DAILY RECORDS SHUTTER, SHAKE, AND POTENTIALLY FALL THIS WEEK

Record warmth will close out this warm December and put the finishing touches on 2021. Sunday afternoon tied a 132-year-old record high temperature of 82°, making it the warmest December 26th since 1889.

Morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected to come within a degree or two of the daily warmest low temperature on record. Afternoon temperatures in the low 80s through Wednesday will come close to, tie, or potentially break daily record highs for Bryan-College Station.

Record warmth is anticipated in the final days of 2021 (KBTX)

A SHARP FALL TO START 2022

The first day of the new year looks to pick up where this current one leaves off. The current forecast high for January 1st is 83°, easily surpassing the record of 81° set 15 years ago in 2006.

Early look 👀 (fine print subject to change)



⬅️4pm: New Year's Day 4pm 🥵

➡️4pm: January 2nd 🥶#bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/BPAAsgj4m7 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 26, 2021

By January 2nd, a stiff cold front is scheduled to reach Central and Southeast Texas, dropping thermometers 30° - 40° and potentially bringing the first freeze of the season to much of the area. While this freeze is immensely behind schedule, the latest freeze on record occurred on January 15, 1966 during the 1965-1966 winter season.

