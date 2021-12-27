2022 and You: Should you even make a new year’s resolution?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Making a new year’s resolution is one thing. Sticking with it is quite another. It begs the question: if they so rarely fail, why even set a goal for the new year?

Cheryl Jackson, a Texas A&M University psychologist and co-founder of The CornHer Office, says we need to re-frame the question before answering it.

“Traditional resolutions do not lend themselves well to success. We set this time-bound, very specific goal, which we are taught to do…in this moment of panic, more or less. What that does is it sets us up for failure because it requires a level of perfectionism just to be successful,” said Jackson on Brazos Valley This Morning.

Jackson says the process should begin with reflection–something we can do anytime, including in the dawn of the new year.

“We need a mindset shift,” said Jackson. “What is my intention for this year? How do I want to look back on this year and be different?”

After that, Jackson says, you can write “action items” that support your intention; just keep the specifics in check.

“Do not set arbitrary goals. That’s what many of us do. We set these elusive goals and then we don’t achieve it. We’re building the habit of not meeting self-promises, and we’re really letting ourselves off the hook,” said Jackson. “Make sure that whatever you establish, that it’s in alignment with where you really want to be and that it’s in alignment with your life season profile. Where are you in your life right now, and is this reasonable?”

Furthermore, Jackson says, only set a new year’s resolution if you plan to give yourself space and grace to falter.

“When you’re doing that, when you fall off the wagon, the mere act of getting back on is achieving that goal you set out to achieve,” said Jackson.

