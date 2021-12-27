Aggies Square Off Against Dallas Christian Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball squares off against the Dallas Christian College Crusaders on Monday at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena.

Admission and parking to the game is free.

Texas A&M is coming off an 80-61 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday to move to 9-2 on the season. The Aggies were led by freshman Manny Obaseki, who posted season highs in points (19) and rebounds (9), and matched his season high with two steals. Hassan Diarra added 12 points, while Tyrece Radford registered 10 points and eight rebounds.

For the season, Quenton Jackson tops the team with 12.2 points per game as Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman III are tied for second at 9.5 points per game. Radford is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.0 per game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 9.4 per game.

Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, has competed in 12 exhibitions and three countable games and are 1-2 on the season. Under the direction of head coach Dwight Coleman, the Crusaders are led by Nick Erves, who averages 16.3 points, and Jairus Allen, who ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.

The game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

