Bryan falls to Crosby in opening round of Aggieland Invitational

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan girls’ basketball team lost to Crosby 52-41 in the opening round of the Aggieland Invitational Monday morning at Viking Gym.

The Lady Vikings were never able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half. They will play Magnolia West in the Division I consolation bracket Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Viking Gym.

