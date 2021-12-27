Bryan falls to Crosby in opening round of Aggieland Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan girls’ basketball team lost to Crosby 52-41 in the opening round of the Aggieland Invitational Monday morning at Viking Gym.

The Lady Vikings were never able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half. They will play Magnolia West in the Division I consolation bracket Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Viking Gym.

