Dan Phillips given SHSU College of Arts & Media 2021 Legacy Award

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston State University College of Arts & Media is honoring Dan Phillips with the 2021 Legacy Award.

Phillips, a 1969 graduate of the university, leads Phoenix Commotion, a building initiative that uses recycled and salvaged materials to provide affordable housing for artists, single mothers, and low-income families. Since 1997, Phillips has built nearly 20 homes in the Huntsville area, two of which serve as popular landmarks in the city: The Boot House and Cowboy Hat House located on 11th Street.

He has also contributed to several community projects and to the SHSU collaborative public art project as the designer of the intricate mosaic artwork in the courtyard of the Lowman Student Center.

“We are honored to add Dr. Dan Phillips to our list of those distinguished innovators and leaders who live a life of service and work to build bridges for our students to follow,” said Ronald E. Shields, dean of the College of Arts & Media. “This Legacy Award celebrates his years of dedicated teaching and artistic innovation, both inside and outside the classroom, that helped shape where we are today as a college that values art as social practice.”

