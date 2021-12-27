Hearne girls’ basketball takes down Hudson to open Aggieland Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team beat Lufkin Hudson 39-28 in the opening round of the 2021 Aggieland Invitational Monday morning at Bryan High School’s Auxiliary Gym.

The Lady Eagles and Hornets were tied 17-17 at halftime and began trading buckets to keep things close in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles were able to pull away in the 4th quarter to secure the 11-point victory.

Hearne is in the Division II bracket and will play Glen Rose Monday at 4:00 p.m. in Bryan’s Auxiliary Gym.

