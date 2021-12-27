Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As many of us return from holiday travels, Brazos County health officials recommend getting tested for COVID-19. There are several free options around Bryan and College Station. Here are some options for where you can go to get it done.

Curative has several testing sites. Click HERE to make an appointment for any of those locations. An appointment is not required, but does help cut down on wait times. Those with appointments are prioritized over walk-ups, according to the Curative website.

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT) Open Monday-Friday (8 am to 6 pm)

KOHL’S PARKING LOT (1701 Texas Ave. South, College Station) Open Monday-Friday (8 am to 6 pm)

Until January 3rd, LINCOLN CENTER (1000 Eleanor St, College Station) Open Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday (8 am to 5 pm)

Until January 3rd, NEW ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH (1505 Dansby, Bryan) Open Thursday, Friday, & Saturday (8 am to 5 pm)



There are two locations where FREE Rapid & PCR Testing is available. One is located at 2501 S. Texas Avenue in College Station, and the other is located at 3329 Woodville Road in Bryan. These locations are provided by the Center for Covid Control, which offers 275 testing locations nationwide. Appointments are not necessary, but it is recommended that you call ahead to confirm they have enough tests.

You can also book an appointment at your local Walgreens or CVS pharmacies .

Additionally, you can find testing available at several other locations (self-pay or insurance only).

Integrity Urgent Care: 979-703-1832

Brazos Valley Urgent Care: 979-764-2882

SignatureCare ER: 979-213-5728

Physician’s Premier ER: 979-775-0911

CapRock ER: 979-314-2323

CHI: 979-731-5200

Baylor Scott and White: 979-207-3636

Aggieland Urgent Care: 979-661-6510

You will need to call ahead to check for availability and pricing at each of these locations.

You can find testing sites across the state of Texas here.

