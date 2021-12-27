This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nikki Eiferle with St. Joseph and Signature Care.

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nikki Eiferle, a registered ER Nurse for St. Joseph and Signature Care. Nikki is an amazing nurse and mother and always going the extra mile for her coworkers and patients. In her free time she loves traveling and making memories with her daughter.

