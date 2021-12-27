Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nikki Eiferle with St. Joseph and Signature Care.

By Cliff Wallace
Dec. 27, 2021
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Nikki Eiferle, a registered ER Nurse for St. Joseph and Signature Care. Nikki is an amazing nurse and mother and always going the extra mile for her coworkers and patients. In her free time she loves traveling and making memories with her daughter.

We salute this week’s First Responder Nikki Eiferle.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham, Doing Legal Better.

