A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball advances to semifinals of Aggieland Invitational

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball team beat Barbers Hill 54-39 in the Aggieland Invitational at College Station’s Auxiliary Gym Tuesday afternoon.

Consol got off to a quick start thanks to some hot shooting from both Claire Sisco and Sarah Hathorn. The Lady Tigers took a 10-point lead after the first quarter and led 35-17 at halftime before cruising to the 15-point victory. Consol is 3-0 to start the tournament, beating Ridge Point and Copperas Cove before their quarterfinal win over Barbers Hill.

The Lady Tigers advance to the semifinals in the Division I bracket against Houston Christian Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at Rudder High School.

