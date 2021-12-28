Burleson County authorities searching for missing man

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Blake Edward Robinson, 29, was reported missing to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, 2021.

Authorities said Robinson was last seen on Nov. 25 near CR443 at the Brazos River in southern Burleson County. The sheriff’s office said, after a search of the Brazos River near where he was last seen, they found no significant evidence or information leading to his current location.

Robinson is a 5 ft. 11 in., 200 lb. white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities believe Robinson is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in this investigation by the Texas Rangers, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Search Dog Network, and Amber Alert Brazos Valley.

