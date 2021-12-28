College Station girls’ basketball falls to Allen in Aggieland Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team lost to Allen 37-34 in the Aggieland Invitational Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars took a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Lady Eagles went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead 28-25. Allen’s lead grew to as many as 7 in the 4th quarter, but College Station cut that lead to 3 in the final minute. Reese Vivaldi had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but College Station couldn’t complete the comeback and fell in the quarterfinals of the Division I bracket.

The Lady Cougars will play Crosby Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.