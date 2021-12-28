College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department needs help identifying several suspects regarding thefts from two College Station stores, including Walmart and The Home Depot, on November 27, 2021.

Police say the value of the stolen merchandise totals more than $11,000. CSPD shared the following images:

Help to ID — If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600. Investigators would like to speak with them regarding thefts from two College Station stores on November 27. The value of the merchandise taken has a combined value exceeding $11k. Case # 2021-009745 pic.twitter.com/A34zvrEGXu — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 28, 2021

Photos from 11/27 Home Depot theft (4 of 4) pic.twitter.com/hApmpN8wSL — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 28, 2021

If you recognize any of the people in these photos, call 979-764-3600.

