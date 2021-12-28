Advertisement

College Station Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in thefts

Police say the value of the stolen merchandise totals more than $11,000.
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
If you recognize any of these people, please call (979) 764-3600.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department needs help identifying several suspects regarding thefts from two College Station stores, including Walmart and The Home Depot, on November 27, 2021.

Police say the value of the stolen merchandise totals more than $11,000.

If you recognize any of the people in these photos, call 979-764-3600.

