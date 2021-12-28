Free COVID testing locations across Brazos County busy Monday after Christmas gatherings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are used to seeing long lines after Christmas, but this year it’s not at stores exchanging gifts. People across the country and the Brazos Valley are in line for a COVID test.

Thanks to the Omicron variant driving a surge during one of the most popular times of the year for gatherings and reunions, COVID tests are back in high demand at a level not seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Whether it’s waiting in long lines or through a steady stream of people visiting testing locations, sites offering free tests in Brazos County were busy Monday.

Tests are so coveted they’re even drawing people from out of town. Ed Toerner lives in Magnolia, and he says he’s getting tested because he was a close contact with someone he saw over the holidays who tested positive.

“The COVID tests from where we are are out,” Toerner said. “My wife went to school here, so we decided to come up to College Station and get this done. I want to make sure I don’t infect any people that I get in front of. If I test negative, I can go about my daily life. If I test positive, I’m going to isolate myself.”

Toerner says it’s the first time he’s tried to get tested during the pandemic, and he’s very surprised by how difficult it’s been to find one.

“They also say there’s no appointments available,” Toerner said. “They tell me there’s no appointments available there, and I could’ve gone to Huntsville today, but I chose College Station.”

It was a similar struggle for Waller resident Dawn Petroski, who says she’s getting tested because she’s had COVID once already.

“We had to call about 30 different places to get tested,” Petroski said. “If I don’t get tested and I do have COVID, the longer it’s in me, and the worse off I am. I know this to be a fact because as you can see from the loss of my hair, I’ve had it before.”

At-home tests are in short supply, too. KBTX checked four Walgreens in Bryan and College Station, and some were completely sold out, while others had just one or two left.

The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan has served as a testing site on Thursdays and Fridays throughout the pandemic. Pastor Sylvester Smith, Jr. says he’s never seen anything like their lines last week.

“Last Thursday was probably the most busy time that we have seen in a long time here at the church,” Smith said.

Smith said he offered his church as a testing site so folks who had issues accessing tests had an option that they considered to be both familiar and reliable.

“We wanted to try to bring it to a location where they would feel comfortable to go and be tested,” Smith said. “Not only that, but because we were having services here during the week, that was an opportunity for those individuals to get tested, especially since we never knew who was carrying the virus. That gave them a peace of mind when they left. Our motto was test negative and stay positive.”

To view locations throughout Brazos County offering free COVID tests, click here. You will need to schedule an appointment through the Curative website.

