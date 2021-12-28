Advertisement

Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled. UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams.

Miami, Virginia and Boston College all had to withdraw from their games. Wake Forest is set to play in the Gator Bowl, but will face Rutgers instead of Texas A&M as originally scheduled.

North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Here are your options for getting tested for Covid-19
Here’s where you can get tested for Covid-19
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended...
Police arrest teen in connection to triple murder at North Texas convenience store
New Texas dog law bans the use of chain tethers on dogs left outdoors.
Texas law aimed at reducing animal neglect will take effect in January
Carlos Eduardo Espina sends 100-150 letters during the holidays with a Christmas greeting and a...
College Station native turns passion into nonprofit

Latest News

College Station girls’ basketball falls to Allen in Aggieland Invitational
A&M Consolidated girls’ basketball advances to semifinals of Aggieland Invitational
Aggies Close Out 2021 Against Central Arkansas
Western Athletic Conference Logo
WAC Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule Update