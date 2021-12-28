Advertisement

Mustangs open Mumford Cotton Christmas Classic with win over Brazos Christian

Mumford head coach Aubrie King on bench during game against Brazos Christian
Mumford head coach Aubrie King on bench during game against Brazos Christian(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys basketball team beat Brazos Christian 74-51 Tuesday in their opening game of the Mumford Cotton Christmas Classic.

Desmond Gamble led the Mustangs in scoring with 12 points. Bryson Rodriguez and Ruben Sustatia each scored 11 points for Mumford. Brooks Thrift led Brazos Christian in scoring with 14 points.

The Mumford Cotton Christmas Classic will wrap up on Wednesday.

Texas A&M cruises past the D-II Dallas Christian Crusaders 102-52
