Somerville girls’ basketball falls to Tyler Chapel Hill in Aggieland Invitational

Somerville Lady Yeguas girls' basketball during the Aggieland Invitational
Somerville Lady Yeguas girls' basketball during the Aggieland Invitational(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville girls’ basketball team lost to Tyler Chapel Hill 51-18 in the Aggieland Invitational at A&M Consolidated’s Auxiliary Gym Tuesday afternoon.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams to start the game. Chapel Hill led 6-2 after the first quarter and then took an 18-6 lead at halftime.

The Lady Yeguas won their opening round game against Onalaska and then advanced to the quarterfinals after Kashmere forfeited. Somerville will play Marlin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

