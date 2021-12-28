Visit College Station touts success of this year’s Christmas in College Station campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Visit College Station says they’re excited to announce another successful Christmas in College Station campaign.

They say more than 20 events associated with the campaign took place over the last six weeks. One of the largest featured more than 60 vendors. Two of them were favorites of last year that returned this holiday season - Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate and the Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square.

“Overall, it was just great to see people out and about spending money, not only with the vendors, but also within the stores, restaurants, bars, and some of the boutiques at those districts,” Visit College Station Events Coordinator Kendra Davis said.

One of the campaign’s new events this year was the Kick-off to Christmas in College Station event at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive. Vendors were setup there in mid-November to help people get a head start on their Christmas shopping while promoting the holiday season. Visit College Station and Aggieland Outfitters collaborated on an original Christmas ornament that was sold at the store.

“We’re excited to bring that ornament back next year, and hopefully people can continue to buy those as a memento so they’ll remember their time here in College Station,” Davis said.

Davis says almost 500,000 people have attended Santa’s Wonderland so far this year, which is up from around 300,000 in 2020.

”It’s just a great way for us to come together as a community considering the tough times we’ve gone through the past couple years,” Davis said. “We’re trying to make College Station the ultimate Christmas destination, and we just want everyone to be able to experience that.”

Davis says they’ll know what the economic impact of the campaign was once they crunch those numbers after the new year.

“It gets visitors into our hotels, businesses, and restaurants, and not only visitors, but locals too,” Davis said. “It just allows people to come together and enjoy what College Station has to offer and experience new things that they might not have before or the things that have been here for years and years.”

